WCSO makes arrest following violent confrontation at Coastal Market in Panacea

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest Thursday following a violent confrontation at Coastal Market in Panacea.

Lance Palmer was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, battery, battery on LEO (2 counts) and resisting arrest with violence.

WCSO received a call from a person who had said they had been attacked by Palmer in the parking lot of the market.

The caller was confronted by Palmer, who made “threatening” statements and gestures to him.

When the caller attempted to enter Coast Market, Palmer lunged at him and struck him in the forehead.

Then, the caller entered the store, where Palmer picked up a soda bottle, threw it at the caller and struck equipment inside of the store.

Upon arrival, Palmer fled the area, and WCSO deputies located him a short while later at his home.

According to the release, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When asked to surrender, he refused, and when deputies attempted to arrest him, he knocked one deputy to the ground.

Palmer was then tased multiple times without effect as he fought the deputies.

Eventually, WCSO says Palmer was subdued and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.

Palmer is currently being held at the Wakulla County Jail.

