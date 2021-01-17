Advertisement

3 juveniles arrested following vehicle theft, police chase in Thomasville

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., the Thomas County Police Department responded to a call in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The caller advised TPD that he had parked his car in front of the Circle K at 15327 US Highway South, but left the keys inside the vehicle and the engine running.

While inside the store, the caller saw the car backing out of the parking spot, driven by an unknown male driver.

He then attempted to chase after the car, but it pulled out onto US Highway Hwy 19 South, where two other unknown males then jumped into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department after having to pursue it and the vehicle wrecking in the county.

The three individuals who stole the vehicle were later found to be juveniles and were subsequently arrested on scene.

They were by Thomas County Sheriffs Deputy’s to RYDC.

