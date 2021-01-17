Advertisement

Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of Rebekah Jones, a former Department of Health worker who built the state COVID dashboard and says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data.(FDLE)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The woman at the center of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard controversy appears to have been charged with a felony a day after she announced plans to turn herself in.

Rebekah Jones tweeted Saturday that law enforcement had a warrant out for her arrest, and she would comply to save her family from anguish, while calling into question any potential charges.

According to online records, Jones now faces a felony charge described as a property crime for accessing a computer network or electronic device without authorization.

That charge is dated to Nov. 10 of last year, the same day a message was sent through a state-wide network targeting complicit Department of Health employees who wouldn’t speak up.

After a law-enforcement raid of her Tallahassee home once again put a national spotlight on her story, Jones has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s unclear if Jones has booked herself into jail. Online records haven’t indicated that has happened. A request for comment by her criminal defense attorney has so far been unanswered.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement told WCTV there was “no update” in her case.

At 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Jones tweeted that she had been “censored by the state of Florida.”

Jones made a virtual appearance in civil court last week, asking for her laptop and other electronics to be returned. A judge delayed the request, keeping the case open for now.

In an email, one of Jones’ civil attorneys declined to comment on the weekend’s developments.

