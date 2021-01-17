Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The woman at the center of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard controversy appears to have been charged with a felony a day after she announced plans to turn herself in.

Rebekah Jones tweeted Saturday that law enforcement had a warrant out for her arrest, and she would comply to save her family from anguish, while calling into question any potential charges.

BREAKING: FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to 'speak out' on any of the devices they took - the entire basis for the raid on my home in Dec. The warrant was based on a lie. We argued this in court just last week. This should be victory. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 16, 2021

According to online records, Jones now faces a felony charge described as a property crime for accessing a computer network or electronic device without authorization.

That charge is dated to Nov. 10 of last year, the same day a message was sent through a state-wide network targeting complicit Department of Health employees who wouldn’t speak up.

After a law-enforcement raid of her Tallahassee home once again put a national spotlight on her story, Jones has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s unclear if Jones has booked herself into jail. Online records haven’t indicated that has happened. A request for comment by her criminal defense attorney has so far been unanswered.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement told WCTV there was “no update” in her case.

At 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Jones tweeted that she had been “censored by the state of Florida.”

Censored by the state of Florida until further notice. #LetHerSpeak — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 17, 2021

Jones made a virtual appearance in civil court last week, asking for her laptop and other electronics to be returned. A judge delayed the request, keeping the case open for now.

In an email, one of Jones’ civil attorneys declined to comment on the weekend’s developments.

