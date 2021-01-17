Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cold weather was back again with many locations in the 30s and 20s Sunday morning. The temps are expected to climb into the lower 50s by noon in many locations, but cloud cover is forecast to increase through the day. The high will reach into the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

A weak cold front, which was over the Southeast Sunday morning, is forecast to move through the region Sunday night. A clearer sky is forecast by dawn Monday with a morning low near the mid 30s, but freezing temperatures can’t be ruled out in some normally-colder locations.

Sunshine will be the weather story starting Monday with morning lows in the 30s through Wednesday morning and highs in the 60s. A moisture increases starting Thursday, rain chances will increase starting Friday as a cold front approaches the viewing area. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s with lows in the middle 50s Friday. We could still see showers Saturday with a high in the upper 60s.

With ridging aloft in the Caribbean Sea late week and forecast to stick around beyond then, there is a chance of higher-than-normal temperatures starting Friday according to the Climate Prediction Center. The higher odds of such temps will be welcome news for those tired of the colder weather.

