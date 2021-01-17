City asking CRA district residents for feedback on Greater Frenchtown investment plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is asking for residents of the Community Redevelopment Agency district for feedback on the Greater Frenchtown/Southside 5-year Strategic Investment Plan draft.

The plan, which was prepared using community input, was reviewed by the Greater Frenchtown/Southside District Citizens’ Advisory Committee and works to meet priorities outlined by the GFS Community Redevelopment Agency.

According to the City, the priority areas addressed in this draft investment plan are economic development, impact on poverty, public safety, public infrastructure, public trust and organizational effectiveness.

After reviewing the investment plan, residents of the CRA district are asked to fill out a questionnaire, which is available until Jan. 28, and can be filled out online, here

You can view the investment plan below.

