Cooking with Parker Coleman - Sausage and Cheese Quiche

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Sausage and Cheese Quiche.

1 9-inch pie crust at room temperature

5 large eggs

1 ½ cups of cream

1 cup fresh spinach

Hand full of cherry tomatoes

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided in half and save to top the quiche

1 pack of sausage cooked and drained

Garlic powder

Salt

Black pepper

