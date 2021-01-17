Cooking with Parker Coleman - Sausage and Cheese Quiche
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Sausage and Cheese Quiche.
1 9-inch pie crust at room temperature
5 large eggs
1 ½ cups of cream
1 cup fresh spinach
Hand full of cherry tomatoes
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided in half and save to top the quiche
1 pack of sausage cooked and drained
Garlic powder
Salt
Black pepper
