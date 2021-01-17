Advertisement

Despite lack of protesters at the state capitol Saturday, law enforcement prepared for anything

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement has been doing their part to prepare for gatherings around the Florida State Capitol.

Saturday proved to be quieter than expected, but they wanted to make sure their presence was still felt.

“Just understand you know, the country we live in guarantees us the right to do these things and we just want people to have respect with it and do it safely,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Shade McMillian.

He shared that he wants people to safely exercise their rights and that even though Saturday saw no protesters, he says law enforcement are at the ready.

“We always like to see that but in the event that we do have the demonstrators and we do have the protesters that occur at the capital, that’s what we’re here for to maintain the protection of those people to have their constitutional right to have the voice is hard,” explained McMillian.

This includes help from other State sheriff departments like the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, who announced in a tweet that they would volunteer to help keep the peace.

Deputy McMillian said it’s always great to have outside help.

“They have dedicated some officers and deputies to come up to help us this weekend in the event that we need them, and it’s always great to have that collaborative effort from across the state,” said McMillian.

While no protesters showed Saturday, a ministry group was there and said they come every Saturday to share their faith.

“We see so much going on this day and time, we just encourage people if they’re not gonna come to the house a prayer my pastor always encourages us to take the church to them,” shared Saint City Ministries Staff Assistant, Kim Brewton.

The group said that they usually move when protesters come, but Capitol Police Director, Mark Glass, told WCTV that he wants to ensure the Capitol is a safe and peaceful place for anyone to gather at.

McMillian said he wants everyone to treat each other with respect.

“The country has in place these things where we can voice our opinion whether we agree with it or not and when these times occur just want people to stay safe and have their fellow human being in mind,” explained McMillian.

Local law enforcement says they were informed by the FBI to be on high alert until Jan. 21, and the National Guard is expected to be deployed by Sunday.

