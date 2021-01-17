Advertisement

FDOH: Leon County sees 23,629 positive COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths in total

The Florida Department of Health, as of Sunday, reports that Leon County has topped 23.6K positive cases of COVID-19 in total.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health, as of Sunday, reports that Leon County has topped 23.6K positive cases of COVID-19 in total.

In the update provided Sunday morning, the FDOH reports that Leon County has now seen 23,629 positive cases of the virus.

202 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were also reported.

In Leon County, 461 hospitalizations have occurred due to the virus.

The median age of those with the virus remains at 25 as of Sunday.

In Florida, there has been a total of 1,571,279 positive cases reported.

