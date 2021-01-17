Advertisement

Florida State women fall at Louisville in return to action, 84-56

Florida State's Sammie Puisis handles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals
Florida State's Sammie Puisis handles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals(Jared Anderson | Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Ryan Kelly
Jan. 17, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The second ranked Louisville Cardinals proved too much for the Florida State Seminoles women’s basketball team on Sunday as the ‘Cards cruised to a 84-56 victory. The game was the Seminoles (4-2, 3-2 ACC) first since December 31st, returning to the floor after a COVID-19 shutdown in the program.

U of L (12-0, 5-0 ACC) had five players score in double figures, led by Kianna Smith with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Forward Elizabeth Dixon recorded a double double for Louisville with 10 points and 10 boards.

The Tribe was led by a strong effort from Bianca Jackson who recorded 21 points on the day as well as a 14 point effort from Morgan Jones.

Next up for Florida State is the Garnet and Gold’s long awaited return to the Tucker Center on Thursday to host the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

