FSU professor nationally recognized by Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An associate professor at Florida State University has been recognized by the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education for her work in the student affairs profession.

Friday, Kathy Guthrie , a faculty member at FSU’s College of Education, was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Robert H. Shaffer Award for Academic Excellence as a Graduate Faculty Member.

This award presented to a tenured, full-time faculty member in a graduate preparation program in student affairs.

According to the release, this award is the highest honor that NASPA can give a graduate faculty member.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have received this award,” Guthrie said in the release. “Its namesake is a man whose legacy has influenced how I try to serve students and one I strive to emulate. This award symbolizes my deep gratitude for the opportunity to learn with and from students as we collectively try to make higher education — and our world — a better place.”

Guthrie also serves as the director of the Leadership Learning Research Center and coordinates the undergraduate certificate in leadership studies. She is also the director of the Hardee Center for Leadership and Ethics in Higher Education.

