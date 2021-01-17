Advertisement

FSU professor nationally recognized by Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education

An associate professor at Florida State University has been recognized by the Student Affairs...
An associate professor at Florida State University has been recognized by the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education for her work in the student affairs profession.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An associate professor at Florida State University has been recognized by the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education for her work in the student affairs profession.

Friday, Kathy Guthrie, a faculty member at FSU’s College of Education, was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Robert H. Shaffer Award for Academic Excellence as a Graduate Faculty Member.

This award presented to a tenured, full-time faculty member in a graduate preparation program in student affairs.

According to the release, this award is the highest honor that NASPA can give a graduate faculty member.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have received this award,” Guthrie said in the release. “Its namesake is a man whose legacy has influenced how I try to serve students and one I strive to emulate. This award symbolizes my deep gratitude for the opportunity to learn with and from students as we collectively try to make higher education — and our world — a better place.”

Guthrie also serves as the director of the Leadership Learning Research Center and coordinates the undergraduate certificate in leadership studies. She is also the director of the Hardee Center for Leadership and Ethics in Higher Education.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a...
TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2021
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Latest News

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Sunday, around 12 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a mobile home fire...
TFD investigating after mobile home fire results in total loss of home
The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite...
‘Let’s show our youth that love works’ Panama City native hopes to spread love at Capitol
The MLK Foundation of Florida, with support from Leon County Government, has produced a special...
MLK Foundation of Florida, Leon County Government goes virtual for annual MLK, Jr. Awards
In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to give teachers, school staff $1K bonus payment