GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early Sunday morning in Tallahassee.
The GCSO is actively looking for 45-year-old Arthur Baker.
According to Lt. Anglie Hightower with GCSO, Baker has a long criminal history.
Lt. Hightower said that there was a chase into Gadsden Saturday morning, and Baker may be in the wooded area of 267S Gadsden.
GCSO says there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
