GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early Sunday morning in Tallahassee.

The GCSO is actively looking for 45-year-old Arthur Baker.

According to Lt. Anglie Hightower with GCSO, Baker has a long criminal history.

Lt. Hightower said that there was a chase into Gadsden Saturday morning, and Baker may be in the wooded area of 267S Gadsden.

GCSO says there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

