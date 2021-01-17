Advertisement

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to give teachers, school staff $1K bonus payment

In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give...
In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give all public school and school-level staff a one-time bonus payment of $1,000.(WRDW)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give all public school and school-level staff a one-time bonus payment of $1,000.

In the Thursday press release, Governor Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods outlined the plan.

On Feb. 18, Woods will officially recommend the allocation for approval at the State Board of Education’s meeting.

These bonus payments are intended for staff including teachers, paraprofessionals, school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, media specialists, clerical staff and administrative assistants, school principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches and therapists among others. 

The funds will be allocated to school districts and must be spent on the bonus payments, according to the press release.

The payments will be provided through two sources — approximately $60 million from the Governor’s Office and approximately $180 million from the Georgia Department of Education’s reserve portion of CARES 2 stimulus funds.

“In a day and age where so much is thrown at those investing in our children on the front lines, the additional burdens of remote learning, social distancing, wearing a mask, adapting to the new normal — honestly made educating overwhelming,”  said Gov. Kemp said in the State of the State address. “But the great men and women running Georgia’s schools didn’t miss a beat. From principals...teachers...custodians....bus drivers...and support staff on down, their actions have inspired all of us.”

“Our teachers and school staff have done extraordinary work in the last ten months,” said Woods. “At the onset of the pandemic, they essentially reinvented the educational delivery system in the space of a weekend, and since then have continued to show up for their students, whether virtually or in-person. What we’ve asked of them has been far from easy, and we are providing these bonuses as a tangible gesture of our gratitude and respect for their work and sacrifices, and as a means of retaining these dedicated educators and support personnel who make educating our students possible. This is about restoring hope for our educational workforce – during these unprecedented times, we must continue to invest in the people who directly serve students and make our education system run.”

As more details about the bonus become available, the GDOE will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a...
TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2021
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Latest News

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of...
Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey held a press conference at the Tallahassee...
Mayor John Dailey at Sunday press conference: ‘Hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared’
A local nonprofit needs the help of the community collecting donations for food
Second Harvest of South Georgia, Hands On Thomas County holding food distribution Monday