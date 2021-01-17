Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to give teachers, school staff $1K bonus payment

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give all public school and school-level staff a one-time bonus payment of $1,000.

In the Thursday press release, Governor Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods outlined the plan.

On Feb. 18, Woods will officially recommend the allocation for approval at the State Board of Education’s meeting.

These bonus payments are intended for staff including teachers, paraprofessionals, school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, media specialists, clerical staff and administrative assistants, school principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches and therapists among others.

The funds will be allocated to school districts and must be spent on the bonus payments, according to the press release.

The payments will be provided through two sources — approximately $60 million from the Governor’s Office and approximately $180 million from the Georgia Department of Education’s reserve portion of CARES 2 stimulus funds.

“In a day and age where so much is thrown at those investing in our children on the front lines, the additional burdens of remote learning, social distancing, wearing a mask, adapting to the new normal — honestly made educating overwhelming,” said Gov. Kemp said in the State of the State address. “But the great men and women running Georgia’s schools didn’t miss a beat. From principals...teachers...custodians....bus drivers...and support staff on down, their actions have inspired all of us.”

“Our teachers and school staff have done extraordinary work in the last ten months,” said Woods. “At the onset of the pandemic, they essentially reinvented the educational delivery system in the space of a weekend, and since then have continued to show up for their students, whether virtually or in-person. What we’ve asked of them has been far from easy, and we are providing these bonuses as a tangible gesture of our gratitude and respect for their work and sacrifices, and as a means of retaining these dedicated educators and support personnel who make educating our students possible. This is about restoring hope for our educational workforce – during these unprecedented times, we must continue to invest in the people who directly serve students and make our education system run.”

As more details about the bonus become available, the GDOE will provide updates.

