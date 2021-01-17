Advertisement

Hannah's Saturday, January 16th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight, we’ll have calm winds and clear skies, which will help cool temperatures into the low 30s. Some places may reach freezing, so make sure to bring any plants and pets inside.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the low 30s. We’ll slowly warm into the low 50s by noon and into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. A few clouds will make their way into the region from the northwest giving us partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine will continue for the first half of the work week, and temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 60s by late week. Also, late week, another low-pressure system will move in, bringing a mostly cloudy sky Thursday and a chance for showers on Friday.

