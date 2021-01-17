‘Let’s show our youth that love works’ Panama City native hopes to spread love at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite local leaders and law enforcement agencies preparing for protests ahead of this week’s Inauguration.

One person who did show up Sunday afternoon, however, had a different message.

Decaris Hunter was there to spread love and was holding a sign that read just that.

Hunter drove all the way from Panama City to be at the Capitol Sunday.

He told WCTV that after seeing the possibility of protests at state capitol buildings all across the nation, he wanted to make sure that wasn’t happening here, especially as the state continue to heal from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“Why add to that, why not try something different? Did anybody think that hey, maybe if we do what Jesus did, and we just walked the streets and spread love with one another. it worked for him, maybe it’ll work for us,” said Hunter.

Hunter found a little bit of a different scene than what he was expecting, but when asked about that, he said that without protestors, there’s just more room for opportunities to spread the love.

As far as what the grounds could look like the next few days, Mayor John Dailey said they’re going to be prepared for anything.

Dailey added that there have been no permits pulled for a peaceful protest.

