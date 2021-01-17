Advertisement

‘Let’s show our youth that love works’ Panama City native hopes to spread love at Capitol

The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite...
The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite local leaders and law enforcement agencies preparing for protests ahead of this week’s Inauguration.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite local leaders and law enforcement agencies preparing for protests ahead of this week’s Inauguration.

One person who did show up Sunday afternoon, however, had a different message.

Decaris Hunter was there to spread love and was holding a sign that read just that.

Hunter drove all the way from Panama City to be at the Capitol Sunday.

He told WCTV that after seeing the possibility of protests at state capitol buildings all across the nation, he wanted to make sure that wasn’t happening here, especially as the state continue to heal from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“Why add to that, why not try something different? Did anybody think that hey, maybe if we do what Jesus did, and we just walked the streets and spread love with one another. it worked for him, maybe it’ll work for us,” said Hunter.

Hunter found a little bit of a different scene than what he was expecting, but when asked about that, he said that without protestors, there’s just more room for opportunities to spread the love.

As far as what the grounds could look like the next few days, Mayor John Dailey said they’re going to be prepared for anything.

Dailey added that there have been no permits pulled for a peaceful protest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a...
TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2021
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Latest News

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Sunday, around 12 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a mobile home fire...
TFD investigating after mobile home fire results in total loss of home
The MLK Foundation of Florida, with support from Leon County Government, has produced a special...
MLK Foundation of Florida, Leon County Government goes virtual for annual MLK, Jr. Awards
In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to give teachers, school staff $1K bonus payment