Mayor John Dailey at Sunday press conference: ‘Hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey held a press conference ahead of possible protests at the State Capitol.

At the press conference, which was held at the Tallahassee Chain of Parks, Dailey stated that there have been no problems so far.

“I hope that we continue to have the peaceful days in Tallahassee that we always do, and that we enjoy,” he said.

“But hope alone is not a plan,” Dailey added. “We are prepared.”

You can watch the press conference, which we aired live on our Facebook, below.

