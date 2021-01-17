MLK Foundation of Florida, Leon County Government goes virtual for annual MLK, Jr. Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The MLK Foundation of Florida, with support from Leon County Government, has produced a special video that commemorates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr in lieu of their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Awards ceremony.

Honoring award recipients for the year 2020, the MLK Foundation’s ceremony went virtual this year due to COVID-19 limitations.

“Thank you to this year’s award recipients for lifting up and celebrating Dr. King’s memory through the continuous support of our community,” the MLK Foundation of Florida said. “Next year, we hope to be able to gather in person to celebrate.”

You can watch the commemorative video and awards ceremony online, here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.