National Guard arrives in Tallahassee, will support local law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday afternoon, the National Guard arrived in Tallahassee.

This comes just two days after Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests at the Florida Capitol Building.

The total number of soldiers in place has not been confirmed.

The National Guard is working in a coordinated effort alongside the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallahassee Police Department, FSU Police Department, FAMU Police Department, FBI, FDLE, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Capitol Police and Florida Florida Highway Patrol.

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department stated that this effort is a “unified command.”

In that statement, the department said, “This collaborative response is out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of citizens and property.”

