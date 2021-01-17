Second Harvest of South Georgia, Hands On Thomas County holding food distribution Monday

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Hands On Thomas County and the Second Harvest of South Georgia will be holding a drive-thru “manna drop” Monday.

The food distribution event will begin at 10 a.m. at Harper Elementary School, which is located at 520 Fletcher Street in Thomasville.

To pick up food staples, attendees are asked to simply pop open their trunk and volunteers will drop a box into it.

