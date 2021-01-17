Sen. Rick Scott on Pres.-Elect Biden’s $1.9T coronavirus plan: ‘It makes no sense’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9T coronavirus plan.

In response to this proposed plan, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement, saying that Pres.-Elect Biden “plans to spend too much of the $1.9 trillion dollars in taxpayer money on liberal priorities that have nothing to do with the coronavirus.”

Sen. Scott also acknowledged that, “there are some good things in President-elect Biden’s proposed package, like help for individuals and small businesses and increased support for vaccines and testing.”

Read Sen. Scott’s full statement below:

The devastating impact of the coronavirus on our nation cannot be overstated. Since Communist China’s lies led to the spread of the virus and its vicious attack on American families one year ago, too many Americans have lost loved ones. Too many have felt the terrible hopelessness of job loss. Too many dreams of entrepreneurs and small family-owned businesses have been crushed in the wake of economic downturn.

There is no question that we must do more to support those whose livelihoods have been torn from them due to this pandemic. I’ve said from the beginning that the efforts of Congress should be strategic, focusing on families and small businesses in need, and I have offered proposal after proposal doing just that. While there are some good things in President-elect Biden’s proposed package, like help for individuals and small businesses and increased support for vaccines and testing, he plans to spend too much of the $1.9 trillion dollars in taxpayer money on liberal priorities that have nothing to do with the coronavirus. Biden is following directly in the footsteps of failed politicians Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer by pushing policies like bailouts for wasteful, liberal states, a national $15 minimum wage mandate that will kill our small businesses, and more stimulus checks without accountability or eligibility measures for Americans who haven’t lost their jobs.

We have to get serious about how we’re spending taxpayer dollars. Biden wants to spend more than $350 billion to bailout wasteful states. I’ve been clear – asking taxpayers to bailout failed politicians in liberal states like New York and Illinois and save them from their own bad decisions isn’t fair to fiscally responsible states like Florida. It makes no sense. Congress has already allocated more than $4.5 trillion to address this crisis. We still don’t know how much money is unspent from previous coronavirus relief packages; including the nearly $1 trillion package that was passed just three weeks ago. We cannot simply throw massive spending at this with no accountability to the current and future American taxpayer. I will continue fighting for targeted relief that provides needed assistance to Americans hit hardest by this pandemic; but I will not stand by and let failed liberal policies be used to mortgage our kids and grandkids futures.

