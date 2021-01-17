Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of the Florida State Capitol.

The full statement can be read below:

Florida’s Capitol is secure. A unified command is operational with local, state and federal agencies continuing to monitor information regarding possible demonstrations. This collaborative response is out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of citizens and property. We take physical security of the capitol seriously but respect the rights of lawful protesters.

The Tallahassee Police Department, along with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the National Guard, FSU Police Department, FAMU Police Department, FBI, FDLE, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Capitol Police and Florida Florida Highway Patrol are working together in a collaborative effort.

