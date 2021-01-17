Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure

Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of...
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of the Florida State Capitol.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of the Florida State Capitol.

The full statement can be read below:

Florida’s Capitol is secure. A unified command is operational with local, state and federal agencies continuing to monitor information regarding possible demonstrations. This collaborative response is out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of citizens and property. We take physical security of the capitol seriously but respect the rights of lawful protesters.

The Tallahassee Police Department, along with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the National Guard, FSU Police Department, FAMU Police Department, FBI, FDLE, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Capitol Police and Florida Florida Highway Patrol are working together in a collaborative effort.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
‘I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night’
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
Friday evening around 8 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department made two arrests following a...
TPD finds cocaine, other dangerous drugs during traffic stop
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2021
Friday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard in response to possible...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to possible protests in Tallahassee

Latest News

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
In Thursday’s State of the State address, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to give...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to give teachers, school staff $1K bonus payment
Sunday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey held a press conference at the Tallahassee...
Mayor John Dailey at Sunday press conference: ‘Hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared’
A local nonprofit needs the help of the community collecting donations for food
Second Harvest of South Georgia, Hands On Thomas County holding food distribution Monday