TFD investigating after mobile home fire results in total loss of home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, around 12 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a mobile home fire on Grande Magnolia Court in Tallahassee.

TFD crews arrived and found a 600 square foot mobile home that had flames coming from the side of the structure.

According to TFD, the fire was able to be extinguished and no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the home is considered a total loss.

