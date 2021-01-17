Valdosta State University holding Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day March

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta State University’s Alpha Phi Alpha, VSU NAACP and VSU Diversity and Inclusion are collaborating to hold their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day March on Monday.

Scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m., the march will take place around the perimeter of the VSU Campus, beginning at the VSU Center located at 1203 N Patterson St.

Following the march a small reception, there will be a call-to-action speech and refreshments.

