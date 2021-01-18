Chef Albert’s take on Salmon

Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased his taken on Salmon on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

2 lemons, sliced

2 salmon fillets

Salt, to taste

Ground pepper, to taste

6 Tablespoons butter, melted

2 Tablespoons, honey

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon, thyme leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt the butter in a pan. Prepare a piece of foil with cooking spray. Add the sliced lemon on top of the foil.

Once the butter is melted add the honey, garlic, thyme, and oregano. Place the salmon on top of the lemons and pour the butter mixture over the salmon.

Close the foil and place on a sheet pan.

Place the sheet pan into the oven for at least 20 minutes or until the salmon is cooked to the desired doneness.

Serve with baked vegetables.

