Despite moved or postponed events, Tallahassee activists remember Martin Luther King Jr.

(WLBT)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Leon County and the MLK Foundation of Florida hosted a virtual award ceremony.

Several local organizations were honored for their work supporting the community and celebrating the memory of Dr. King.

The C.K. Steele Plaza is usually bustling with people to honor Dr. King. Local activists say that, as a city at the center of the civil rights movement, this day is incredibly important to the Tallahassee community, so seeing these events canceled or postponed can be challenging.

Last year, the NAACP hosted a rally and march to the state capitol. That event was canceled this year.

Not only that, but the City of Tallahassee’s parade was postponed, as was the Tallahassee Urban League’s Day of Service.

Tallahassee NAACP President Mutaqee Akbar says, even though we’re having to adapt to the times, there are still ways to honor Dr. King and the work he did.

“Talk to their children about who Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was, why his work was so important. That’s a good start,” Akbar said. “And those who don’t have children just have conversations amongst yourselves, what does Dr. Marthin Luther King mean to you, what does his dream mean to you.”

He also added that Dr. King is a reminder of resilience and that resiliency is something we all must continue to show.

The Tallahassee Parade will now be a “reverse” drive-by parade, due to COVID-19 precautions, and is scheduled to take place on February 6.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

