Eagles men picked to finish first by NJCAA coaches

TCC Athletics | Greg Rowland
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.

TCC garnered six first-place votes, more than any other program this year. Gulf Coast State (3), Florida SouthWestern and Northwest Florida State (1) also garnered first-place votes.

The full preseason coaches poll can be seen below or by clicking here.

RankTeam2019-20 RecordPoints
1.Tallahassee Community College (6)27-6125
2.Gulf Coast State (3)24-7109
3.Florida SouthWestern (1)29-2106
4.Eastern Florida State22-1183
5.Northwest Florida State (1)12-1662
6Chipola18-1050
7.Polk State21-1041
8.Indian River State22-836
9.St. Petersburg14-1734
10.State College of Florida21-1233

TCC opens their season on Wednesday at South Georgia Technical College. The Eagles play their first home game this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Hillsborough Community College.

