Eagles men picked to finish first by NJCAA coaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.

TCC garnered six first-place votes, more than any other program this year. Gulf Coast State (3), Florida SouthWestern and Northwest Florida State (1) also garnered first-place votes.

The full preseason coaches poll can be seen below or by clicking here.

Rank Team 2019-20 Record Points 1. Tallahassee Community College (6) 27-6 125 2. Gulf Coast State (3) 24-7 109 3. Florida SouthWestern (1) 29-2 106 4. Eastern Florida State 22-11 83 5. Northwest Florida State (1) 12-16 62 6 Chipola 18-10 50 7. Polk State 21-10 41 8. Indian River State 22-8 36 9. St. Petersburg 14-17 34 10. State College of Florida 21-12 33

TCC opens their season on Wednesday at South Georgia Technical College. The Eagles play their first home game this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Hillsborough Community College.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.