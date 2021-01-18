Eagles men picked to finish first by NJCAA coaches
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll.
TCC garnered six first-place votes, more than any other program this year. Gulf Coast State (3), Florida SouthWestern and Northwest Florida State (1) also garnered first-place votes.
The full preseason coaches poll can be seen below or by clicking here.
|Rank
|Team
|2019-20 Record
|Points
|1.
|Tallahassee Community College (6)
|27-6
|125
|2.
|Gulf Coast State (3)
|24-7
|109
|3.
|Florida SouthWestern (1)
|29-2
|106
|4.
|Eastern Florida State
|22-11
|83
|5.
|Northwest Florida State (1)
|12-16
|62
|6
|Chipola
|18-10
|50
|7.
|Polk State
|21-10
|41
|8.
|Indian River State
|22-8
|36
|9.
|St. Petersburg
|14-17
|34
|10.
|State College of Florida
|21-12
|33
TCC opens their season on Wednesday at South Georgia Technical College. The Eagles play their first home game this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Hillsborough Community College.
