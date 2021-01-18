Advertisement

Former Tallahassee NAACP Branch President Anita Davis dies at age of 84

The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP has announced that former Branch President Anita Davis has...
The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP has announced that former Branch President Anita Davis has died at the age of 84.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP has announced that former Branch President Anita Davis has died at the age of 84.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Anita Louise Porter Davis (84), Past President of the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP. Ms. Davis became the first woman elected as the Branch President in 1981 and served a second term as President from 2001-2002,” said current Branch President Mutaqee Akbar. “Ms. Davis was the founder of the Tallahassee Branch and Florida State Conference’s NAACP ACT-SO program, an achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high school academics.

“Ms. Davis also served as the first African-American woman elected to the Leon County Board of County Commissioners and became the first chair of the Commission in 1993.

“It is with great sadness and respect that we extend our deepest condolences to her family and to the multitudes of friends and supporters from around the nation. In this most difficult time, we hope it is a comfort to her family, that the entire community mourns their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”

