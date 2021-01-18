FSU omitted from AP Top 25 poll for second straight week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Tucker Center on Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles were omitted from the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll for a second-straight week.

This marks the first time since the second and third AP polls of last season that the Noles haven’t been in the Top 25 in consecutive weeks.

Despite not garnering a ranking, FSU did receive 112 votes, the fourth-most of any team not ranked.

This week’s poll has the top three teams unchanged - Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova - followed by Iowa (#5 last week) and Texas (#4 last week).

Only three ACC teams are ranked this week: Virginia (#13), Virginia Tech (#16) and Clemson (#20), who tied for the biggest fall in the rankings (dropped eight spots, along with Illinois). No team from Florida or Georgia is in the rankings.

