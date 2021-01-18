Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering massage parlor client

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man is behind bars after sexually assaulting a client at a massage parlor.

According to Gainesville police, 48-year-old Yinquan Haung told a woman he was massaging at Angel Massage on 16th Ave to take all her clothes off. He then sexually battered her.

Haung is charged with sexual battery.

TV20 reached to the Angel Massage and they declined to comment.

