Gun sales on the rise nationally and locally

Gun sales rose in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gun sales rose in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Powder Room in Bay County opened the day after Christmas in 2020, and already, employees said they’ve seen guns and ammunition flying off the shelves.

“Sales have just been brisk, there’s been a lot of demand for everything from ammunition to firearms, and obviously the (things) that support all of that,” The Powder Room general manager Joe Preston said.

According to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, 2020 broke records for background checks - more than any year since 1998.

While demand is high, supply is low.

“The supply chains being interrupted has resulted in longer production times and longer order fulfillment times, so there’s kind of a general uncertainty, a general unease about will it be here, will it ever return back to normal,” said Preston.

Chuck Stacey and his wife bought a new gun Saturday.

He said they don’t know how much longer they’ll be able to with a new administration.

“My wife and I are just wanting to add, we collect a little bit, but I think now is the time with all the legislation that’s going to be coming, I mean, it’s coming,” said Stacey.

Preston adds it’s not just locals buying, people from out of town are also taking part.

“People are able to purchase weapons here and have them shipped to their local FFL (Federal Firearms Licensee) dealer and pick them up there,” said Preston.

Stacey said he not only advocates for gun ownership, but he also believes people should know how to use them for protection.

“It’s not just about owning your weapon, it’s about knowing how to use your weapon properly, when to use it, when not to use it, conditions, everything,” said Stacey.

Preston said their classes have been filled ever since they started offering them.

