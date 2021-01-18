Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, January 17th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a lovely winter day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies across the region. Temperatures were still a little chilly, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Tonight will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, slightly warmer than last night. The sky will be partly cloudy to partly clear, but clouds will decrease for tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. You’ll need to grab your jacket as you head out the door tomorrow. Monday’s sunshine will stick around for the entire day, thanks to an area of high pressure that will move over the area. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny as well, but clouds will start to creep in on Wednesday ahead of another low-pressure system that will bring scattered showers to the area Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s by the mid-week and the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week.

