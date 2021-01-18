Law enforcement and local leaders say they’re prepared for any disturbances at the State Capitol building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While the Capital was relatively quiet again Sunday, the law enforcement presence was not as local, state, federal officers were on scene.

And with the activation of the national guard, they feel they are ready for anything.

“We’re going to anticipate any event that could possibly happen, we’re gonna hope for the best but we are prepared.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey shares that any calm day is a great day, and he hopes it continues.

“I hope nothing happens. I hope that we continue to have the peaceful days we always do and that we enjoy. But hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared,” explained Mayor John Dailey.

While most of the day was quiet, a small group gathered late in the afternoon to exercise their first amendment rights.

“The problems of today are still the same problems that we had eight years ago and the problems of tomorrow we should be working on now,” said protester Greg Gandy.

Gandy said he was initially hesitant to come to the Capitol because of the heavy law enforcement but felt the lack of people made it safer.

“I was somewhat concerned when I saw that there were sniper teams posted at the top of buildings but after seeing that there weren’t a lot of people here I knew that there would’ve no chance of violence,” shared Gandy.

The lookout and sniper team was a part of the major law enforcement collaboration around the Capital City.

The Tallahassee Police Department released a statement Sunday saying that local, state and federal law enforcement are collaborating to monitor demonstrations at the capitol to ensure the safety of citizens and property all while respecting the rights of lawful protesters.

Mayor Dailey tells WCTV that as long as protests stay peaceful they will be able to freely exercise their rights.

“We all have the right to have our voices heard, peacefully assembly and we all support that, especially here in Tallahassee,” said Mayor Dailey. “But let me be clear: We have zero tolerance for any violence or destruction of any property in Tallahassee. We’re not going to put up with it and we’re prepared.”

As law enforcement continues to be on high alert, Mayor Dailey says he plans to continue to have press conference updates throughout the week.

