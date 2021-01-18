Advertisement

Law enforcement and local leaders say they’re prepared for any disturbances at the State Capitol building

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While the Capital was relatively quiet again Sunday, the law enforcement presence was not as local, state, federal officers were on scene.

And with the activation of the national guard, they feel they are ready for anything.

“We’re going to anticipate any event that could possibly happen, we’re gonna hope for the best but we are prepared.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey shares that any calm day is a great day, and he hopes it continues.

“I hope nothing happens. I hope that we continue to have the peaceful days we always do and that we enjoy. But hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared,” explained Mayor John Dailey.

While most of the day was quiet, a small group gathered late in the afternoon to exercise their first amendment rights.

“The problems of today are still the same problems that we had eight years ago and the problems of tomorrow we should be working on now,” said protester Greg Gandy.

Gandy said he was initially hesitant to come to the Capitol because of the heavy law enforcement but felt the lack of people made it safer.

“I was somewhat concerned when I saw that there were sniper teams posted at the top of buildings but after seeing that there weren’t a lot of people here I knew that there would’ve no chance of violence,” shared Gandy.

The lookout and sniper team was a part of the major law enforcement collaboration around the Capital City.

The Tallahassee Police Department released a statement Sunday saying that local, state and federal law enforcement are collaborating to monitor demonstrations at the capitol to ensure the safety of citizens and property all while respecting the rights of lawful protesters.

Mayor Dailey tells WCTV that as long as protests stay peaceful they will be able to freely exercise their rights.

“We all have the right to have our voices heard, peacefully assembly and we all support that, especially here in Tallahassee,” said Mayor Dailey. “But let me be clear: We have zero tolerance for any violence or destruction of any property in Tallahassee. We’re not going to put up with it and we’re prepared.”

As law enforcement continues to be on high alert, Mayor Dailey says he plans to continue to have press conference updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Former Department of Health data scientist, Rebekah Jones, said that on Sunday, she will be...
Rebekah Jones turns herself in to the Leon County Jail
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of...
Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Sunday, around 12 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a mobile home fire...
TFD investigating after mobile home fire results in total loss of home
The grounds at the State Capitol Building were practically empty for most of the day, despite...
‘Let’s show our youth that love works’ Panama City native hopes to spread love at Capitol