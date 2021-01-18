Advertisement

Live Updates: Seminoles seek third-straight win, travel to Louisville

Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) takes a shot in the lane against Louisville in the second...
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) takes a shot in the lane against Louisville in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Florida State defeated Louisville 82-67. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are in search of their third-straight win as they head to the Bluegrass State to take on the Lousiville Cardinals.

After returning to the floor from a COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Noles have rattled off two straight wins, a 105-73 shellacking of North Carolina State and an 85-75 win over UNC on Saturday.

The Cardinals enter tonight nearly equally as hot, having won five of their last seven, but are coming off a 78-72 loss at Miami.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

1st Half 11:36 - It’s raining three’s in the Bluegrass State. The Seminoles have shot 5-8 beyond the arc to lead this one 22-9.

1st Half 15:49 - Strong first sequence for FSU as we hit the first media TO. ‘Noles lead it 11-4 with four ‘Noles already recording a bucket. Scottie Barnes has officially entered the game for the ‘Noles.

Pregame - Hey everybody, Ryan here. We’re just about 10 minutes away from tip. Starting lineups have been posted and are without Scottie Barnes for the third straight game (unclear if he’ll play) while Anthony Polite will be unavailable tonight due to a shoulder injury.

