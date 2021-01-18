Advertisement

Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 18

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia, but there is a hint of a change in the forecast by the end of the week.

The weather will be calm and quiet through mid week with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The low Tuesday morning will be close to 30 inland to the upper 30s along the coast, but will warm up into the upper 60s for the high. A ridging builds aloft in the region throughout the week, the morning low temperatures will climb into the 40s by Thursday with highs in the 70s.

More moisture will sneak in starting Thursday with rain chances increasing as a low at the surface and a cold front approach the viewing area. Rain chances will climb from 20% Thursday to 40% Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will stick around Saturday, though low, with a little more sunshine with the highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Sunday is forecast to be a little drier with a morning low in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Better rain chances may return by next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones turns herself in to the Leon County Jail
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., the Thomas County Police Department responded to a call in...
3 juveniles arrested following vehicle theft, police chase in Thomasville

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: Jan. 18, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Jan. 18, 2021
Hannah's Sunday, January 17th evening forecast
Hannah’s Sunday, January 17th evening update
Hannah's Sunday, January 17th evening forecast
Hannah's Sunday, January 17th evening update