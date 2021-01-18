Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia, but there is a hint of a change in the forecast by the end of the week.

The weather will be calm and quiet through mid week with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The low Tuesday morning will be close to 30 inland to the upper 30s along the coast, but will warm up into the upper 60s for the high. A ridging builds aloft in the region throughout the week, the morning low temperatures will climb into the 40s by Thursday with highs in the 70s.

More moisture will sneak in starting Thursday with rain chances increasing as a low at the surface and a cold front approach the viewing area. Rain chances will climb from 20% Thursday to 40% Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will stick around Saturday, though low, with a little more sunshine with the highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Sunday is forecast to be a little drier with a morning low in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Better rain chances may return by next Monday.

