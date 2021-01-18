Seminoles garner Top 25 ranking in D1Baseball preseason poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - D1Baseball.com has included Florida State in their preseason Top 25 rankings.

FSU comes in at #24, ahead of only 25th-ranked East Carolina.

Topping the preseason rankings are the Florida Gators, coming in first in the preseason ranks for the third time in D1B’s six-year history. Rounding out the top five are UCLA, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

FSU is one of seven ACC teams who earned a preseason ranking, along with the Cardinals, N.C. State (#13), Georgia Tech (#15), Virginia (#16), Wake Forest (#17) and Miami (#21).

