Tallahassee police investigating Wadsworth Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting on Wadsworth Street that happened a little after midnight Monday.

According to TPD, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the 800 block of Wadsworth St. The man was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

“This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” TPD’s release says.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Units is asking anyone who may have seen the shooting, or anyone with information about it, to call 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

