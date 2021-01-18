Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating Wadsworth Street shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting on Wadsworth Street that happened a little after midnight Monday.

According to TPD, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the 800 block of Wadsworth St. The man was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

“This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” TPD’s release says.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Units is asking anyone who may have seen the shooting, or anyone with information about it, to call 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones turns herself in to the Leon County Jail
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of...
Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure

Latest News

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court
‘Let’s show our youth that love works’ Panama City native hopes to spread love at Capitol
What’s Brewing? Jan. 18, 2021
Law enforcement ramps up precautions in preparation for unrest.
Law enforcement and local leaders say they’re prepared for any disturbances at the State Capitol building