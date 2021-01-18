Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021

By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones turns herself in to the Leon County Jail
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard ahead of possible protests in...
National Guard will be in place in Tallahassee by Sunday
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Sunday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department released a statement about the security of...
Tallahassee Police Department: Florida’s Capitol is secure

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 3, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 10, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 10, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 10, 2021
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael...
Lawmakers react to historic Democratic victories in Georgia