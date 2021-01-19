Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Orange Park girl

According to the FDLE, Aleysha Hicks was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley...
According to the FDLE, Aleysha Hicks was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park on Monday. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers, the FDLE alert says.(FDLE)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from Orange Park.

According to the FDLE, Aleysha Hicks was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park on Monday. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers, the FDLE alert says.

Agents describe Hicks as a Black girl who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Hicks’ location, reach out to the FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Jan. 19, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 19, 2021
What's Brewing? Jan. 19, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 19, 2021