Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Orange Park girl

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from Orange Park.

According to the FDLE, Aleysha Hicks was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park on Monday. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers, the FDLE alert says.

Agents describe Hicks as a Black girl who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Hicks’ location, reach out to the FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555 or 911.

