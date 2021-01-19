DCF takes additional measures to prevent theft after vaccines were stolen

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Department of Children and Families says it’s implementing additional measures to prevent theft of medications at Florida State Hospital after two vials of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen last week.

The vials, containing 20 doses, were among 1,000 doses received at Florida State Hospital. Staff discovered the missing vials on Jan. 11 as they were preparing to administer the vaccine, according to DCF.

“The department immediately notified the local police and the Florida Department of Health of the missing vaccines. Internal and criminal investigations are underway, and the individual(s) responsible will be held accountable,” DCF spokesperson DaMonica Smith said in a statement to WCTV.

A week later, Chattahoochee Police say the investigation is ongoing and they have no updates on the case. Investigators say the vials were stolen from the hospital’s medical storage unit. DCF says that is a secure, staff-only area.

The missing medications will not impact the ability of patients and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Smith.

This incident comes after the hospital saw over 250 positive COVID cases among staff and residents over the summer.

As of Jan. 14, 23 staff and two patients were positive for coronavirus, according to DCF.

