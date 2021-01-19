FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 will perform in a Presidential Inaugural Event Tuesday night.

The “We Are One” event, which is scheduled from 8 to 9:30 p.m., is hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee and will celebrate and honor the Black community with powerful speakers, inspiring stories and entertaining performances, according to event organizers.

FAMU Band Director Shelby Chipman says the Marching 100 takes pride in performing in the event honoring President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“This is an extremely significant moment in the history of the United States, as voters turned out in record numbers,” says Chipman. “I am proud and appreciative of our students for their dedication and commitment to excellence even during the offseason. The video is spectacular. I’m so excited for the world to see our virtual presentation.”

About 150 band members participated in the taped performance, which included a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” according to the press release.

FAMU says the Marching 100 has performed in inaugural events in the past, including President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and two inauguration parades for President Bill Clinton.

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson says the Marching 100 is America’s band.

“We are honored that our students will get another opportunity to display their musical excellence to the world,” says Robinson. “The inauguration marks a time-honored tradition of the peaceful transfer of power in our nation, a time to envision a future filled with peace and prosperity for all. There’s no better way to mark the occasion, than by an inspirational performance by FAMU’s Marching 100.”

Terrence J will host the “We Are One” event, with guest appearances from Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated International President and CEO Glenda Glover, Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick and others.

The event will also feature a Battle of the Bands, in which the Marching 100 will participate against the following bands:

Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band

Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South

Louisiana Leadership Insitute All-star Marching Band

South Carolina State University Marching 101

Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band

Tennessee State Univeristy Aristocrat of Bands

The event will be streamed live at this link and the following outlets:

Urban One

HBCU Grad

NowThis

Revolt TV

The Source

The Shade Room

BET

The Grio TV

Daily Kos

Watch The Yard

Blavity

NBC Peacock TV

