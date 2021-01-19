Florida State, Florida set for three midweek games in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are slated to face the Florida Gators three times on the baseball diamond this coming 2021 season.

The Gators released their full 2021 slate on Tuesday, which includes three games against the Noles:

Tuesday, March 16 (Tallahassee)

Tuesday, March 30 (Jacksonville)

Tuesday, April 13 (Gainesville)

FSU and Florida played just one game last year, a 2-0 win for the Noles in Gainesville, before the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from their three games scheduled against the Seminoles, UF also has four games scheduled against Florida A&M: A three-game series from March 5-7 and a single midweek game on Wednesday, April 7. All four games are slated to be played in Gainesville.

FSU has not released their non-conference schedule, but their three games against Florida join games against Stetson (April 27) and Troy (March 10) as non-ACC games for the Noles.

Florida’s full schedule can be seen by clicking here.

