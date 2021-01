TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash on North Monroe near Lakeshore Drive.

As of 8:15 p.m., Tallahassee Police had blocked North Monroe southbound and were forcing a detour for traffic.

UPDATE: this crash involves a pedestrian. That person was hospitalized with serious injuries, per @TallyPD https://t.co/MkvpPMNu0O — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) January 19, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.