Tallahassee Community College men ranked #3 in nation to begin season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles men’s basketball team will open their 2021 season as the third-ranked NJCAA team in the country.

The NJCAA unveiled their preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.

TCC trails only second-ranked South Plains College and #1 John A. Logan College. The Eagles garnered 115 votes, just 10 off the pace of JAL, who received all five first-place votes.

The Eagles were selected to win the NJCAA’s Region 8 in Monday’s preseason coaches poll.

