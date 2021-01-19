Tallahassee Community College men ranked #3 in nation to begin season
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Eagles men’s basketball team will open their 2021 season as the third-ranked NJCAA team in the country.
The NJCAA unveiled their preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.
TCC trails only second-ranked South Plains College and #1 John A. Logan College. The Eagles garnered 115 votes, just 10 off the pace of JAL, who received all five first-place votes.
The Eagles were selected to win the NJCAA’s Region 8 in Monday’s preseason coaches poll.
To view the full preseason NJCAA Top 25, click here.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.