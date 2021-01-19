Advertisement

Tallahassee Police continue investigation after two pedestrians hit Monday night

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead following a Monday night accident on West Tennessee Street and another is seriously injured after being hit on North Monroe Street.

Those accidents happened within two hours of each other Monday evening.

The first of two Monday night accidents happened around 5 p.m. on West Tennessee Street. Tallahassee Police have confirmed that a man riding his bike was killed.

Then, about two hours later, an accident happened on North Monroe Street, near Lakeshore Drive; a pedestrian was hit and is in serious condition, according to law enforcement.

TPD says accidents involving bikes or pedestrians have been going up in recent months, and that’s why they’ve started a High Visibility campaign.

“That is one of the areas where we’ve seen an increase in crashes, with just a lot of foot traffic in that area,” said Alicia Turner with the Tallahassee Police Department. “So when you have more pedestrians, the likelihood of those crashes goes up. But we want to make sure that we’re able to do what we can to protect the pedestrians.”

TPD says with the campaign, officers will have a presence at the locations of both of Monday’s crashes in order to make drivers and pedestrians aware of the rules.

We are still awaiting more information about both incidents, including the possibility of any charges against the drivers. Both accidents remain under investigation.

