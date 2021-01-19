Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee Street.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee Street.

A TPD spokesperson says the accident happened right before 5 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to them.

The eastbound lanes of West Tennessee in that area are currently blocked, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and that they’ll provide more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones turns herself in to the Leon County Jail
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who apparently stole a vehicle early...
GCSO searching for man following vehicle theft in Tallahassee
Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., the Thomas County Police Department responded to a call in...
3 juveniles arrested following vehicle theft, police chase in Thomasville

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a pedestrian-involved crash on North Monroe Street near Lakeshore...
One in serious condition following pedestrian-involved crash on North Monroe Street
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) takes a shot in the lane against Louisville in the second...
Live Updates: Seminoles seek third-straight win, travel to Louisville
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Monday evening forecast.
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 18
Despite moved or postponed events, Tallahassee activists remember Martin Luther King Jr.