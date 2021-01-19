Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee Street.
A TPD spokesperson says the accident happened right before 5 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to them.
The eastbound lanes of West Tennessee in that area are currently blocked, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
TPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and that they’ll provide more information once it becomes available.
