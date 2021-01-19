Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a bicyclist on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee Street.

.@TallyPD has confirmed to me that the accident here on West Tennessee resulted in the death of the man that was riding this bike. I’m told his family has been notified and more details will be forthcoming. Traffic homicide detectives are held up at another scene. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/Nc1mXakd83 — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 19, 2021

A TPD spokesperson says the accident happened right before 5 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to them.

The eastbound lanes of West Tennessee in that area are currently blocked, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and that they’ll provide more information once it becomes available.

#HappeningNow A part of West Tennessee St. in Tallahassee is closed near the Toyota dealership. ⁦@LeonSheriff⁩ and ⁦@TallyPD⁩ are here on scene working a crash. More details expected to be released by 11 pm newscast on ⁦@WCTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/zaobsTy5EW — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 19, 2021

.@TallyPD confirms there are life-threatening injuries involved in this West Tennessee traffic incident and an investigation is ongoing. More accurately located in the lanes in front of Sunshine Auto. One direction of traffic is shut down. @WCTV https://t.co/Rn6OYm8KPR pic.twitter.com/Iu4kPQ7H1x — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 19, 2021

#Update ⁦@TallyPD⁩ forensics team is on scene on W. Tennessee with specialized equipment that takes measurements and photos of scenes. Usually brought in when a death has occurred so they can make a 3D re-creation of scene during an ensuing investigation. ⁦⁦@WCTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/vKvYuVPKJG — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) January 19, 2021

