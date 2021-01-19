Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.(South Cariboo Search and Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

