Advertisement

White House releases Trump’s farewell address

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released the video address Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021

Latest News

Cole James Bridges.
US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump farewell video
A basketball bearing the NJCAA logo, the association that Tallahassee Community College plays in.
Tallahassee Community College men ranked #3 in nation to begin season