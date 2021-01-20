Advertisement

‘Culture over everything’: TCC looking to set standards, finish business ahead of high expectations in 2021

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - March 9, 2020: The sound of unbridled joy after the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team learned they had received an at-large bid to their first NJCAA tournament since 2011.

Days later, though, that joy was extinguished, as the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

January, 2021: The sound of unfinished business, as the TCC men start year number two under Zach Settembre with high hopes and higher stakes.

”There’s not much I’d change about everything we’ve had to endure,” Settembre said. “Adversity pushes you to where you have to figure things out. We’ve established the fact that, no matter the environment we’re put in or is going to be, we can be comfortable living in the fire.”

TCC’s roster is full of fresh faces but still chock-full of D1 prospects. Still, Settembre says he’s hoping the Eagles’ reestablished winning tradition is becoming about far more than just having high-major talent.

“We’re culture over everything at this point. We’ve recruited really high character guys. We have guys that understand what it means to work hard consistently so the energy that this team has displayed so far on a daily basis gives me a lot of hope for the big picture that we can do special things with this group,” Settembre said.

The Eagles were quite the offensive threat in 2020, but this season, it’s the other side of the ball that’s turning heads: A defense willing to switch one through five and bring the fire for 40 minutes.

”They’ve done a good job of adjusting to the passion and the fire that we bring every day in practice and I think the discipline, the structure, the togetherness is going to have a significant effect to play very deep into our season.”

TCC opens its season on Wednesday at South Georgia Technical College.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021

Latest News

TCC looking to set standards, finish business ahead of high expectations in 2021
A basketball bearing the NJCAA logo, the association that Tallahassee Community College plays in.
Tallahassee Community College men ranked #3 in nation to begin season
The Florida State Seminoles celebrate their win over Louisville. 01/18/21
RaiQuan Gray’s emergence, Balsa Koprivica’s defense and other FSU basketball observations
Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super...
Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl