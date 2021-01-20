Some FAMU, FSU students still unsure about in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Foot traffic is back at Florida A&M University and Florida State University this week as in-person classes are back after the coronavirus forced the schools to extend remote learning.

It’s a welcome change for most, with a lot of students telling WCTV that whether it’s extra testing, always wearing a mask or whatever safety measures they must take, it is worth being back in the classroom.

But, others say it’s just not worth the risk.

This semester, FAMU did put a few extra rules in place.

All students returning to campus were required to take a COVID-19 test, and if they have in-person classes, must be tested every two weeks.

Stephan Davis, a sophomore, said, “It’s hard a little because you have to go down with people that may have it, so you have to make sure you go down there with your mask and be safe, however it’s not impossible and it’s not bad. So I just say go down there and get tested, it’s good to know your results. It’s good to know, information, knowledge is key.”

WCTV also spoke with some students who said online classes are working and it’s not worth the risk, even if there are extra precautions in place.

FAMU staff said that their COVID-19 response team meets every month, so there are opportunities for the bi-weekly testing requirement to change if they no longer see it’s needed.

Both universities do require masks while inside campus buildings and offer free testing for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.