Advertisement

Florida GOP lawmakers weary of new administration

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - With a new administration comes new optimism or pessimism for state lawmakers, depending on which side of the political aisle they fall on.

Legislators are already setting expectations for how the new President may impact the state.

It was no secret that under the Obama Administration, the Republican Florida legislature and governor often found themselves at odds with the federal government.

Now, the conservative controlled state government is gearing up for at another four years under a liberal president.

“I just hope we don’t see a federal government that tries to push the state farther to the left than it’s ready to go, like we saw with the administration of President Obama,” said State Senator Ray Rodrigues.

Rodrigues worries the work to expedite Everglades restoration under the Trump administration could be impacted by President Joe Biden.

“We could see the federal government go back to the ways that they did under President Obama and just put Everglades restoration on the back-burner,” said Rodrigues.

The governor has also raised some concerns; as Trump goes, so does his tight personal relationship with the Oval Office.

“I may not be a phone call away from getting everything done soon,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a December interview.

Florida Republicans are also critical of Biden’s plan to involve FEMA in vaccine distribution.

“We don’t need additional bureaucrats to get the vaccine out and into the arms of Floridians. What we need are more vaccines,” said Rodrigues.

But Florida Democrats, like State Senator Lori Berman, argue the state should take help wherever it’s offered.

“And I don’t know why the governor would, in any way, not be in favor of something that’s going to get more vaccines in peoples’ arms,” said Berman.

And while Republican state legislators may have their concerns at the federal level, what happens here in Florida ultimately is still in their hands, as it has been since Republicans took control of both the Florida House and Senate in 1997.

And some state lawmakers are looking to honor the outgoing President in Florida.

Legislation filed on Inauguration Day would rename U.S. Highway 27 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway”.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack

Latest News

The Department of Justice website shows Jesus Rivera is facing four federal charges, including...
Pensacola man now facing charges for U.S. Capitol riot
Rep. Neal Dunn does an interview from his office in Florida.
Rep. Dunn: ‘We can work across the aisle. I have no doubts about that’
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies investigate a man's death after a domestic disturbance.
Jackson County death investigation after domestic disturbance