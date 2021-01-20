Florida High girls end Leon’s winning streak with 72-50 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High Seminoles girls basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 72-50, Tuesday night at Leon High School.

The Noles’ victory snapped the Lions’ six-game winning streak.

FSUS moves to 12-2 on the year while the Lions fell to 8-3.

