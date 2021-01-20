Florida High girls end Leon’s winning streak with 72-50 win
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High Seminoles girls basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 72-50, Tuesday night at Leon High School.
The Noles’ victory snapped the Lions’ six-game winning streak.
FSUS moves to 12-2 on the year while the Lions fell to 8-3.
You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.
